County lines dealer jailed for more than five years

A drug dealer who operated two county lines operations in Brighton and Hove has been jailed.

Oussama Bouhamidi, 21, of Westcroft Close in Camden, controlled two drugs lines known as Frank and Antz which ran between London and the coast between 19 December, 2022, and 22 February.

County lines dealing is the sale of drugs from large urban areas, such as London, into smaller towns and cities such as Brighton. Dealers and customers are linked by mobile phone numbers, through which deals are conducted.

The practice is typified by violence and the exploitation of children and vulnerable people, who are often used by the suppliers for their own ends.



Following an investigation into the Frank and Antz lines, police executed a warrant in Westcroft Close, Camden, in the early hours of Thursday, 2 March.

Bouhamidi, who was inside, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

Several mobile phones were seized, alongside around £5,000 in cash, a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin and other drug paraphernalia.



He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property and found guilty on all counts at Lewes Crown Court on 11 April.

At the same court on Wednesday, 3 May, Bouhamidi was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

Detective Constable Rachel Piggott said: “Oussama Bouhamidi was a committed offender, controlling two separate drug lines that brought dangerous substances into Brighton and Hove.

“Together with our partners in the Metropolitan Police we were able to show a clear connection between Bouhamidi and these hugely harmful drug lines and bring him to justice.

“His imprisonment will make our communities safer, but our commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade, catching perpetrators and safeguarding vulnerable people remains unwavering.”