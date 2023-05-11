Sex attacker flees after good samaritan steps in

A sex attacker fled after a “good samaritan” spotted what was going on and intervened.

Police want to hear from the man who stepped in as they search for the man who carried out the sexual assault at the weekend.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 11 May): “Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Peacehaven.

“The victim was walking along The Promenade, near the junction with Capel Avenue, at around 8.15pm on Sunday (7 May) when she was approached by an unknown man who then sexually assaulted her.

“A member of the public saw what was happening and shouted at the suspect, causing him to flee from the scene.

“The girl was able to safely return home and call police.

“Officers are investigating the assault and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at around that time.

“They would particularly like to identify the man who shouted at the suspect as they believe he could be a key witness.

“The suspect is described as white, in his early twenties and around 5ft 10in tall.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1547 of 07/05.”