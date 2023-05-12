Do you recognise Hove burglar from security camera footage?

Sussex Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a burglar from security camera footage which was published today (Friday 12 May).

The public appeal follows a burglary in Osmond Road, in Hove, last month.

The force said: “Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary in Hove.

“Officers were called to an address in Osmond Road, Hove, shortly before 9pm on Sunday 16 April.

“It was reported that a suspect had gained entry to a property and stolen an item from inside before leaving.

“Now, they are seeking to identify a man seen in CCTV footage.

“He is described as a slim white man with a short beard, aged in his forties or fifties, and was wearing a light-coloured hooded top and beanie hat, jeans and trainers.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to report it to us.

“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 and quote serial 1339 of 16/04.”