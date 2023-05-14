Portslade barman faces jail after jury convicts him of child sex abuse

A Portslade barman faces “a substantial custodial sentence” after a jury found him guilty of 11 counts of abusing two girls.

John Guile, 49, also known as John Gosling, was convicted of a string of sexual offences against the girls – one who was 11 and the other 13. Neither knew the other.

The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on a series of charges including five counts of sexual activity with a child over two periods stretching from July 2009 to April 2019.

One of the girls targeted by Guile is now 26 and the other is still in her teens, the jury was told at Hove Crown Court.

The former barman, who now has a cleaning job in Crawley, worked at two Southwick pubs – the now-closed Pilot and the Romans – and befriended one of his victims while at work.

He groomed and abused the first girl at a number of locations in Southwick, Portslade and Brighton. The other he abused while he was living in the Patcham area of Brighton.

After leaving the Pilot pub, which closed in 2010, he went on to work at the Romans although the management has since changed. Later, he was a window fitter and cleaning contractor.

He lived at the Romans pub, in Manor Hall Road, as well as in Abinger Road, Portslade, in Old Shoreham Road and in Midhurst Rise, Brighton.

Louise, one of the two women abused by Guile, said: “As a victim, you’re made to not want to come forward about these types of cases.

“It’s been a very overwhelming experience for everyone involved. I hope this story can encourage others to come forward. Our voice is never silent for long.”

She and the other victim gave video-recorded evidence about what had happened to them, which was played to the jury.

A barrister, Andrew Selby, who was defending Guile, carried out a pre-recorded cross-examination.

Guile did not go into the witness box to give evidence himself. He denied that he had sexually abused either of the complainants.

After Guile was convicted, by a jury of six men and five women, barrister Sarah Lindop, prosecuting, told the court that Guile was awaiting sentence for threatening another woman with “revenge porn”.

Judge Stephen Mooney said that it would be helpful if all Guile could be sentenced for all the offences at the same time.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared to assess whether Guile should be classed as a dangerous offender.

Judge Mooney remanded Guile in custody until Monday 31 July and told him: “You are going to receive a substantial custodial sentence.”