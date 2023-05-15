Forbidden Planet thief wanted by police



A burglar who stole comic book merchandise while still on licence is being hunted by police.

Luke Meller, 28, last month appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court where he admitted stealing rucksacks and posters worth more than £500 from the new Forbidden Planet store in West Street.

The thief was released on bail so a pre sentence report could be prepared, and ordered to sleep at Glenwood Lodge in Brighton until his sentencing on 25 May.

He was also ordered to attend appointments with probation and drug and alcohol workers.

Today, police released an appeal for information as to his whereabouts, saying he is wanted on recall to prison.

Meller, who had been serving a sentence for burglary, is 5ft 7in and slim and is believed to have links to Worthing, Portsmouth and Hertfordshire.

If you see him or have any information that could help, call 999 quoting serial 1230 of 05/05.