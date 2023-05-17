The Rezillos are still ‘Top Of The Pops’

THE REZILLOS + THE GO GO CULT + THE DUEL – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 13.5.23

Tonight at the Lewes Con Club, it is busy, and I mean BUSY … sold out kind of busy. This goes to show how popular acts for this evening’s entertainment are. Because, and let’s face it, the majority of people here will be of a ‘certain age’ looking back to a time when they could throw themselves around the mosh pit to these pioneers of punk/new wave. And of course in our heads, we still can.

Headliners of the calibre of The Rezillos, naturally attract support acts that are not run of the mill, and they bring the opportunity to listen to music styles one may not normally get the chance to hear. Tonight was just such an occasion. We are greeted by a stage full of instruments and equipment – the consequence of a 3 band line-up and a small stage area. The evening is set for a ‘goodun’.

The Duel

Hailing from 2001, London based duellers ‘The Duel’ is the unique and powerful songwriting partnership of Tara Rez (vocals/laptop) and Andy Thierum (guitars/vocals), who within the first 30 minutes of meeting were sitting down and writing songs together. Influenced by early punk-rock heroes such as ‘The Clash’, ‘Iggy and the Stooges’, and ‘Patti Smith’, the Duel bring the punk rock ethos up to date with a modern-day urban backdrop.

Old timers at supporting classic punk bands – The American Dead Kennedys were their first show. They have appeared at both the UK and international Rebellion festivals, and even played at the legendary CBGBs in New York. Their popularity has grown over the years supporting slots with the likes of: UK Subs, Vice Squad, Angie Bowie, Peter Hook, Buzzcocks, Sham 69, The Vibrators, Dead Kennedys, and Angelic Upstarts, to name just a few.

The Duel use a laptop for backing tracks, so their contribution to the stage area is minimal. Tara and Andy occupy the front/centre and at the press of a button, their own style of DIY punk comes out of the speakers. We are greeted by the news of an upcoming album release.

Haunting guitar melodies and chords accompany the recorded elements of the music, whilst Tara sings to the disenchanted amongst us. There are definitely overtones of Beki Bondage (Vice Squad – 2nd wave punk stalwarts) in the sound and way Tara sings. It is unusual to see and hear punk played with the use of a laptop but it certainly seems to work. Maybe something for upcoming talent to use themselves if forming a ‘complete’ band is beyond them. The human element of vocals and guitar are what make this duo worth looking out for.

The audience lapped it up, even if no one really knew the words to sing along to. You can see why magazines such as Vive le Rock and Big Cheese have given rave reviews.

The Duel:

Tara Rez – vocals/laptop

Andy Thierum – guitars

The Duel setlist:

‘Maze’

‘Dying Sun’

‘Rule The World’

‘What D’ya Do When The Money Runs Out’

‘Shadow Of Dreams’

‘Way London Used To Be’

‘Urgency’

‘Future Generation’

‘Hold To Love’

theduel.co.uk

The Go Go Cult

Where do you start with the next band – completely different feel and sound to the Duel. Their own website states “Dealing in’ 80s sleaze, ‘50s swagger and ‘70s salaciousness” – Tom Williams, Vive Le Rock Magazine.

Think The Cramps (and why wouldn’t you) for the sleaze and Gretsch guitar sound, The Meteors for the speed and energy, and you have The Go Go Cult. There is a 50’s garage punk festival held in Hastings called ‘Beatwave’, where this outfit would fit right in.

Stage presence, style, leering mood and attitude is what this 4-piece exudes. From the skin basher and his spot on beat, to the ever smiling rumbler (bassist) who only has 3 strings on his bass – if you don’t need 4 why bother putting one on eh?, through the iconic guitar sounds that Gretsch put into all their axes – in this case a beautiful White Falcon, to Nige with his sideburns and spangly pink jacket, this is a very tight outfit. They just KNOW what they are doing.

I think if the much-missed Lux Interior (The Cramps) were alive today, he would be in the audience to see this quartet, stamping along and very pleased that psychobilly/psychedelic horror rock is still going very strong.

In the audience two people caught my eye. They were “wrecking” (a style of dancing associated with psychobilly and originated by fans of The Meteors) with so much energy I had to ask where they got it from (they were after all from the slightly older age group). Martin and Myra the manic movers!

The Go Go Cult:

GoGo Nige – vocal/geetar

GoGo Matt – geetar

GoGo Johnny J Beat – skin beater (drums)

GoGo Leo – low end rumble (bass)

The Go Go Cult setlist:

‘Town Called Sorrow’

‘I Melted My Mind’

‘I’ll Be Your Sinner’

‘Bring Out Your Dead’

‘Wake Up’

‘Car Crash’

‘I’m In Pittsburgh’

www.thegogocult.com/GoGoCultSite

The Rezillos

Do they need an introduction? Really? Ok, well here goes. Their landmark album ‘Can’t Stand The Rezillos’ reached the top 10 in the UK album chart. The Rezillos jumped into punk from a different angle – a hark back to 60s Garage Rock, mixed in with outer space fun and frolics, speed and attitude.

I was really (I mean REALLY), looking forward to this gig right from when it was announced they were coming back to Lewes. It had been a hot day down here in Sussex, so the chances of a gig with the Rezillos being a cool one, was rather optimistic.

Coming on stage to the Sandy Nelson classic ‘Let There Be Drums’, everyone took their place and waited with bated breath for the kick off. This was always going to be a gig showing off those late 70s ‘Thunderbirds’ tracks, from the debut album. Do we know the words? Damn right we know the words. Fay and Eugene (original members) have us all in the palm of their hands. Phil on guitar is as enthusiastic as ever, jumping about the stage with ATTITUDE in every down and upstroke of his Yamaha guitar. Chris on bass was bringing the deep tones whilst Angel on drums kept them all in time before the energy took over too far – a good grounding is always best with this kind of speed and music.

Dark wraparound glasses are the order of the evening – not Fay cos that would be silly, right – along with running, stamping, pointing and lots of smiling. Infectious is definitely something you can level at The Rezillos. You do NOT want them to end. And what is a bonus is that they are still writing new music and their later album tracks are dusted into the set list. It is more of the same with a more modern ‘feel’. Space adventure updates too you know.

Fay runs around the stage like she is pursued by the music she so brilliantly sings. Stomping and stamping her way through hit after hit, she must have covered miles on the stage tonight. Eugene picks up his guitar for some tracks and branches out to his much used sax, which is held together by tape, for others. He even dropped his glasses down his nose for a few seconds just to see the audience better – interaction at its finest.

You can see when a group knows and enjoys their fan base, and The Rezillos are those kind of people. They can see how much fun and enjoyment they create, and as previously said, they interact prompting singalongs and participation. As the end came along, Phil took out his mobile phone and wanted to take photos of the US, the audience. Encouraging everyone, he took pictures so no one was left out.

Charlie Harper, a regular act on his own and with the UK Subs, was in the audience tonight, as were members of The Hastings Punk Choir – go see them if you can too.

Many thanks to Seth and Black Rabbit Productions for permissions for the gig and for getting the bands to Lewes tonight.

The Rezillos:

Fay Fife – vocals, theremin

Eugene Reynolds – vocals

Phil Thompson – lead guitar, backing vocals

Chris Agnew – bass

Angel Paterson – drums

Rezillos setlist:

(Intro) ‘Let There Be Drums’ (Sandy Nelson 1961)

‘Destination Venus’

‘Flying Saucer Attack’

‘Bad Guy Reaction’

‘Sorry About Tomorrow’

‘(Take Me To The) Groovy Room’ (‘Zero’ – 2015)

‘Cold Wars’

‘Spike Heel Assassin’ (‘Zero’ – 2015)

‘It Gets’

‘Getting Me Down’

‘Do The Mutilation’

‘20,000 Rezillos Under The Sea’

‘Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked In Tonight’

‘Top Of The Pops’

‘My Baby Does Good Sculptures’

‘I Can’t Stand My Baby’

(encore)

‘Mystery Action’

‘River Deep Mountain High’

www.rezillos.rocks