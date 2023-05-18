Hove woman, 28, goes missing
Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help finding a missing woman from Hove.
The force said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Elizabeth Turner, 28, who is missing from Hove.
“She has long red/brown hair and is known to frequent Brighton.
“If you see her, call 101 quoting 1098 of 15/05.”
