Man found dead by side of road early today

Posted On 18 May 2023 at 12:43 pm
Drivers are being asked to check their dashcams after a man died by the side of the road just outside Brighton in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 18 May).

The 64-year-man was found by the A273 Clayton Hill, between Pyecombe and Clayton, not far from the Jack and Jill windmills.

Sussex Police said today: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found dead.

“Officers attended Clayton Hill at around 12.40am after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 64-year-old man found by the side of the road. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances including the possibility the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

“Police are appealing for any information or anyone who saw the man in the area around that time.

“They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage in the vicinity of Clayton Hill.

“Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Bicester.”

