Premier League Match Day 26 – Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Posted On 18 May 2023 at 6:50 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove Albion are Newcastle United’s visitors at St James’ Park this evening (Thursday 18 May).

The two sides were due to meet at the end of February but the match was postponed because Newcastle faced Manchester United in the League Cup final. The Reds won 2-0.

It’s an amazing fixture. Albion and Newcastle were promoted together in 2017 and six years on, in mid May, both still have a chance of making the Champions League places.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has restored Danny Welbeck to the starting line up – one of four changes from the side that beat Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Deniz Undaz is also due to start along with Jan Paul van Hecke, making a rate start, and Facundo Buonanotte.

Jason Steele remains in goal, with Tom McGill as the reserve keeper. Robert Sanchez has not made the trip.

Alexis Mac Allister. Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson are among the substitutes for the match which is due to kick off at 7.30pm.

