Review: Kidnapped, Brighton Festival, Theatre Royal

Review

With trepidation I entered the smokey auditorium of the Theatre Royal. A fine setting for an adventure set in the late 18th century. I wondered if Robert Louise Stephenson would have ever enjoyed a play here. Now his book “Kidnapped” is transformed into a play itself and a colourful adventure it turned out to be.

The play sticks to the original plot of the book telling of a young man, Davie Balfour, whose Uncle, trying to deny him his inheritance, arranges for him to be kidnapped and taken away on a ship. The fast-rolling action brings him into contact with the other lead protagonist, Alan Breck Stuart, and the two are soon bound together in their fate and in a growing bond of love. This modern adaptation of the story interprets the two adventurers as falling in love, something that was perhaps only hinted at in the original story. This combination of swashbuckling adventure and heart-warming romance makes for an exhilarating and compassionate experience which totally absorbed me and left me feeling a hundred times better than when I went in.

On top of all that there was music! What more could you want. When “In a Big Country” started playing at the end I was beside myself with emotion. The cast were incredible in their energy bounding and wheeling around the stage and skilled musicians and singers too all of them.

All in all a wonderful evening of laughter and tears. Catch the remaining shows while you can.

Venue details

Theatre Royal

New Road

Brighton

Performances

Thu 18 & Fri 19 May, 7.30pm

Sat 20 May, 2pm & 7

Thu-Sat evenings: £12.50, £17.50, £20, £24

Sat matinee: £12.50, £15, £18.50, £22.50

Thu eve and Sat matinee: Under 26s £15

Fri-Sat Evenings: Under 26s £17.50

Members £15 Best Seats (any performance)