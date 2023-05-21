We’re all going on a European Tour – Brighton and Hove Albion qualify for Europa League

Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Southampton 1

After 121 years in the wilderness, Albion will play against Europe’s elite next season.

The Seagulls beat already relegated Southampton to ensure they finish in sixth place in the Premier League.

Albion went ahead through Evan Ferguson who drove a low shot past and through Alex McCarthy to settle Albion nerves.

The Seagulls had chances to score prior to this – both through Kaoru Mitoma.

First the winger dragged a shot just wide after dribbling through the Saints’ defence. Then as Southampton looked to keep possession at the back, Mitoma intercepted the ball from Kyle Walker Peters and was clean through but agonisingly saw his effort hit the bottom of the left-hand post.

Carlos Alcatraz combined with Theo Walcott but the former England winger fired well past Jason Steele’s post. Walcott had another chance to score but again put his shot wide.

Witn five minutes of the half left, Mitoma outpaced Romeo Lavia and played a superb ball across the penalty area for Ferguson to sweep hone for 2-0 and the Europa League was calling Albion’s name.

Some of Albion’s 1983 cup her0’s were presented to the crowd at half time- Graham Moseley, Neil Smillie, Gary Howlett and physio Mike Yaxley amongst those paraded.

Facundo Buonanotre replaced Julio Enciso at the start of the second half.

Albion kept Southampton penned in their own half as the second half got underway and Mitoma and Estupinan looked to be trying to set up Ferguson for his hat- trick – but against the run of plat Southampton won a corner, James Ward- Prowse curled one to the near post and Mohammed Elyounoussi flicked a header past Steele for a nervy 2-1.

Worse was almost to come as Ward Prowse nicked the ball off Mac Allister and fed Walcott who raced forward and slotted past Steele for an agonising 2-2…..Walcott celebrated like he had scored the winner in the Champions League Final or so we thought…. until VAR ruled Walcott was fractionally offside.

Albion now had to refocus – Mitoma drove cross on and Veltman saw a header expertly saved by Macarthy low to his right.

The Seagulls piled pressure on Southampton and won a corner – Mac Allister swung it in several player including Levi Colwill went to ground, but the ball found Gross who from just outside the area made in 3-1 Albion.

The Seagulls controlled the game from the on Mac Allister and substitute Danny Welbeck seeing efforts go close.

Seven minutes of added time were to be endured but at just before 4pm, 26 years and 18 days since nearly dropping out of the Football League and 40 years to the day since the 1983 FA Cup Final – Albion finally qualified for competitive European Competition for the first in their 121 year history.

The Sesgulls still have two games to play this season starting with Champions Manchester City at the Amex this coming Wednesday 24th May.