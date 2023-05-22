Prolific Brighton shoplifter due for sentence

Prolific shoplifter Elliot Cahill is due to be sentenced today (Monday 22 May) for two counts stealing meat worth £180 in total from a Brighton shop.

Cahill, 32, of Grand Parade, Brighton, was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order on Wednesday 21 September last year.

He was banned from entering North Street, in Brighton, and the Co-op, in St James’s Street, also in Brighton, after a previous shoplifting spree over a number of months.

And he was also given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years. Read our report.

But five days later, on Monday 26 September, Cahill was spotted in North Street in breach of the order.

And five days after that, on Saturday 1 October, he stole 16 packets of steak worth £80 from the Co-op in North Street.

He was seen in North Street again on Monday 3 October and Sunday 16 October and he stole meat worth £100 from the same Co-op branch on Monday 10 October.

Cahill, formerly of Clarendon Villas, Hove, appeared before Brighton magistrates on Monday 13 March.

He indicated that he would plead guilty to two counts of theft and four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order, also known as a CBO or a Crimbo.

He was committed to the crown court for sentence and remanded in custody.

His case was listed for a sentencing hearing at Brighton Crown Court on Friday (19 May) but the hearing was adjourned until today, with Cahill now due to appear at Hove Crown Court.

If his suspended prison sentence is activated, he could still walk free, having already served the equivalent of a longer sentence while on remand.

Cahill should also learn what punishment he faces for his most recent offences of theft as well as for breaching the criminal behaviour order.