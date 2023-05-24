Premier League Match Day 32- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Danny Welbeck starts up front as England defender Lewis Dunk drops to the bench.

Erling Harland starts up front for Manchester City.

Albion line up:

Steele; Colwill, Estupinan, Van Hecke, Caicedo; Gross, Mitoma, Glimour, Buonanotte; Welbeck.

The Seagulls will give the Champions Manchester City a guard of honour before the match.

