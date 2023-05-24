Two city centre trees to be felled and replaced



Two trees which protesters tried to save from being felled are still set to come down – but will be replaced.

Brighton and Hove City Council said today the ash and robinia tree in Western Road are in poor health and could be a danger to pedestrians in the busy shopping area.

The trees, just west of Hampton Road, will be taken down this week and in the autumn to new trees will be planted to replace them.

Ten more trees are due to be planted along the road as part of ongoing works to improve it for pedestrians.

A council spokesman said: “The ash will soon be in danger of falling while the robinia’s roots are being damaged by a steel frame around it, while other roots are lifting and causing a trip hazard.

“These will be replaced with two new trees, approximately three metres in height at the time of planting and in a way that will give them a better chance to mature and thrive for decades to come.”

The new trees will be planted during the autumn and winter planting season, and will be a combination of a disease resistant elm, acer and gleditsia.