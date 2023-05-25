The Top 5 music performances during this year’s Great Escape

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 25 May 2023
Deadletter at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Emma Austin)

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed almost 200 music performances during The Great Escape New Music Festival which took place in many venues throughout the city of Brighton and Hove on Wednesday 10th, Thursday 11th, Friday 12th and Saturday 13th May.

Just finished setting up The Beach Site of The Great Escape, Brighton 10.5.23 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Each team member has secretly chosen their Top 5 performances from those witnessed at The Great Escape, The Alternative Escape and Unofficial Escapes, so without further ado here’s the results:

The Brighton & Hove News Music Teams combined Top 5 Great Escape 2023 performances (where point rankings are 5 for 1st down to 1 point for 5th):

1. DEADLETTER (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23 (13 points)

Deadletter at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Emma Austin)

=2. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23 (12 points)

HotWax at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

=2. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23 (12 points)

Lambrini Girls at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

=4. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23 (10 points)

Dream Wife at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

=4. PVA (CHALK) 13.5.23 (10 points)

PVA at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Here are our individual Top 5’s:

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor)

Fat Dog at TGE Beach Stage, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

1. FAT DOG (TGE BEACH STAGE) 12.5.23
2. CHALK (CHALK) 12.5.23
3. ACID KLAUS (CHALK) 12.5.23
4. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23
5. VLURE (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23

Sara-Louise Bowrey (Photographer/Reviewer)

VLURE at Charles Street Tap, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

1. VLURE (CHARLES STREET TAP) 12.5.23
2. HOTWAX (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23
3. SNAYX (SHIPWRIGHTS YARD) 12.5.23
4. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23
5. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23

Cris Watkins (Photographer/Reviewer)

Dream Wife at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Michael Hundertmark)

1. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23
2. RISKEE AND THE RIDICULE (SHORTT’S BAR) 12.5.23
3. DULL (LATEST MUSIC BAR) 14.5.23
4. HOTWAX (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23
5. BAMBIE THUG (VOLKS) 12.5.23

Michael Hundertmark (Photographer/Reviewer)

Lambrini Girls at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Michael Hundertmark)

1. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23
2. HEARTWORMS (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23
3. DEADLETTER (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23
4. STONE (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 12.5.23
5. WHITE FLOWERS (HORATIOS) 13.5.23

Emma Austin (Photographer/Reviewer)

Deadletter at Komedia Basement, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Emma Austin)

1. DEADLETTER (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23
2. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23
3. O. (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23
4. FREDDY MERKKY (THE HOPE AND RUIN) 11.5.23
5. GEN AND THE DEGENERATES (REVENGE) 11.5.23

Cherie Elody (Photographer/Reviewer)

PVA at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

1. PVA (CHALK) 13.5.23
2. ARXX (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23
3. PALE BLUE EYES (HORATIOS) 12.5.23
4. SNAYX (CHALK) 12.5.23
5. BOBBI LU (THREE WISE CATS) 13.5.23

Martin J Fuller (Reviewer)

PVA at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

1. PVA (CHALK) 13.5.23
2. BIBI CLUB (THE PRINCE ALBERT) 12.5.23
3. JESSICA WINTER (REVENGE) 12.5.23
4. ROSE GRAY (CHARLES STREET TAP) 13.5.23
5. THE GOA EXPRESS (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23

Richie Nice (Reviewer)

HotWax at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

1. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23
2. DEADLETTER (CHALK) 12.5.23
3. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23
4. VLURE (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23
5. BENEFITS (ONE CHURCH) 11.5.23

Peter Greenfield (Reviewer)

English Teacher at Fabrica, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Peter Greenfield)

1. ENGLISH TEACHER (FABRICA) 12.5.23
2. TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 13.5.23
3. SPYRES (TGE BEACH STAGE) 12.5.23
4. MODERN WOMAN (UNBARRED BREWERY) 11.5.23
5. TEETH MACHINE (TGE BEACH STAGE) 12.5.23

Mark Kelly (Reviewer)

The Murder Capital, Amazon New Music Stage, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Emma Austin)

1. THE MURDER CAPITAL (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 12.5.23
2. MODERN WOMAN (THE MVT STAGE) 12.5.23
3. KARMA SHEEN (LATEST MUSIC BAR) 13.5.23
4. WELLY (TGE BEACH STAGE) 10.5.23
5. TRAMHAUS (THREE WISE CATS) 13.5.23

Richard Warran (Reviewer)

Coach Party at Komedia Basement, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Michael Hundertmark)

1. COACH PARTY (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23
2. HANYA (HORATIOS) 13.5.23
3. DEADLETTER (THE MTV STAGE) 11.5.23
4. THE JOY HOTEL (BRIGHTHELM CENTRE) 11.5.23
5. PALE BLUE EYES (SHIPWRIGHTS YARD) 12.5.23

John Bownas (Reviewer)

SNAYX at Chalk, The Great Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

1. SNAYX (CHALK) 12.5.23
2. VLURE (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23
3. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23
4. PERSONAL TRAINER (TGE BEACH STAGE) 13.5.23
5. BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD (KOMEDIA STUDIO) 13.5.23

Stephen Willcox (Reviewer)

SNAYX at Shipwrights Yard, The Alternative Escape, Brighton 12.5.23 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

1. SNAYX (SHIPWRIGHTS YARD) 12.5.23
2. LIBRALIBRA (THE MESMERIST) 13.5.23
3. BAG OF CANS (GRAND CENTRAL) 12.5.23
4. ENJOYABLE LISTENS (INN AT THE SQUARE) 12.5.23
5. PUBLIC BODY (SHORTTS BAR) 12.5.23

David McLean (Reviewer)

Heartworms at TGE Beach Stage, The Great Escape, Brighton 11.5.23 (pic TGE)

1. HEARTWORMS (CHARLES STREET TAP) 12.5.23
2. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23
3. CIVIC (TGE BEACH STAGE) 13.5.23
4. VLURE (CHARLES STREET TAP) 12.5.23
5. MILITARIE GUN (THE PRINCE ALBERT) 12.6.23

Phil Newton (Reviewer/Photographer)

Picture Parlour at Zahara, The Great Escape, Brighton 13.5.23 (pic TGE)

1. PICTURE PARLOUR (ZAHARA) 13.5.23
2. BLONDSHELL (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 11.5.23
3. MAISIE PETERS (BRIGHTON DOME) 12.5.23
4. BLUSHER (TGE BEACH STAGE) 13.5.23
5. LEXIE CARROLL (REVENGE) 12.5.23

