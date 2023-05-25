The Top 5 music performances during this year’s Great Escape

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed almost 200 music performances during The Great Escape New Music Festival which took place in many venues throughout the city of Brighton and Hove on Wednesday 10th, Thursday 11th, Friday 12th and Saturday 13th May.

Each team member has secretly chosen their Top 5 performances from those witnessed at The Great Escape, The Alternative Escape and Unofficial Escapes, so without further ado here’s the results:

The Brighton & Hove News Music Teams combined Top 5 Great Escape 2023 performances (where point rankings are 5 for 1st down to 1 point for 5th):

1. DEADLETTER (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23 (13 points)

=2. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23 (12 points)

=2. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23 (12 points)

=4. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23 (10 points)

=4. PVA (CHALK) 13.5.23 (10 points)

Here are our individual Top 5’s:

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor)

1. FAT DOG (TGE BEACH STAGE) 12.5.23

2. CHALK (CHALK) 12.5.23

3. ACID KLAUS (CHALK) 12.5.23

4. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23

5. VLURE (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23

Sara-Louise Bowrey (Photographer/Reviewer)

1. VLURE (CHARLES STREET TAP) 12.5.23

2. HOTWAX (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23

3. SNAYX (SHIPWRIGHTS YARD) 12.5.23

4. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23

5. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23

Cris Watkins (Photographer/Reviewer)

1. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23

2. RISKEE AND THE RIDICULE (SHORTT’S BAR) 12.5.23

3. DULL (LATEST MUSIC BAR) 14.5.23

4. HOTWAX (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23

5. BAMBIE THUG (VOLKS) 12.5.23

Michael Hundertmark (Photographer/Reviewer)

1. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23

2. HEARTWORMS (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23

3. DEADLETTER (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23

4. STONE (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 12.5.23

5. WHITE FLOWERS (HORATIOS) 13.5.23

Emma Austin (Photographer/Reviewer)

1. DEADLETTER (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23

2. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23

3. O. (TGE BEACH STAGE) 11.5.23

4. FREDDY MERKKY (THE HOPE AND RUIN) 11.5.23

5. GEN AND THE DEGENERATES (REVENGE) 11.5.23

Cherie Elody (Photographer/Reviewer)

1. PVA (CHALK) 13.5.23

2. ARXX (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23

3. PALE BLUE EYES (HORATIOS) 12.5.23

4. SNAYX (CHALK) 12.5.23

5. BOBBI LU (THREE WISE CATS) 13.5.23

Martin J Fuller (Reviewer)

1. PVA (CHALK) 13.5.23

2. BIBI CLUB (THE PRINCE ALBERT) 12.5.23

3. JESSICA WINTER (REVENGE) 12.5.23

4. ROSE GRAY (CHARLES STREET TAP) 13.5.23

5. THE GOA EXPRESS (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23

Richie Nice (Reviewer)

1. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23

2. DEADLETTER (CHALK) 12.5.23

3. DREAM WIFE (CHALK) 13.5.23

4. VLURE (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23

5. BENEFITS (ONE CHURCH) 11.5.23

Peter Greenfield (Reviewer)

1. ENGLISH TEACHER (FABRICA) 12.5.23

2. TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 13.5.23

3. SPYRES (TGE BEACH STAGE) 12.5.23

4. MODERN WOMAN (UNBARRED BREWERY) 11.5.23

5. TEETH MACHINE (TGE BEACH STAGE) 12.5.23

Mark Kelly (Reviewer)

1. THE MURDER CAPITAL (AMAZON NEW MUSIC STAGE) 12.5.23

2. MODERN WOMAN (THE MVT STAGE) 12.5.23

3. KARMA SHEEN (LATEST MUSIC BAR) 13.5.23

4. WELLY (TGE BEACH STAGE) 10.5.23

5. TRAMHAUS (THREE WISE CATS) 13.5.23

Richard Warran (Reviewer)

1. COACH PARTY (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 12.5.23

2. HANYA (HORATIOS) 13.5.23

3. DEADLETTER (THE MTV STAGE) 11.5.23

4. THE JOY HOTEL (BRIGHTHELM CENTRE) 11.5.23

5. PALE BLUE EYES (SHIPWRIGHTS YARD) 12.5.23

John Bownas (Reviewer)

1. SNAYX (CHALK) 12.5.23

2. VLURE (PAGANINI BALLROOM) 11.5.23

3. HOTWAX (CHALK) 13.5.23

4. PERSONAL TRAINER (TGE BEACH STAGE) 13.5.23

5. BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD (KOMEDIA STUDIO) 13.5.23

Stephen Willcox (Reviewer)

1. SNAYX (SHIPWRIGHTS YARD) 12.5.23

2. LIBRALIBRA (THE MESMERIST) 13.5.23

3. BAG OF CANS (GRAND CENTRAL) 12.5.23

4. ENJOYABLE LISTENS (INN AT THE SQUARE) 12.5.23

5. PUBLIC BODY (SHORTTS BAR) 12.5.23

David McLean (Reviewer)

1. HEARTWORMS (CHARLES STREET TAP) 12.5.23

2. LAMBRINI GIRLS (CHALK) 12.5.23

3. CIVIC (TGE BEACH STAGE) 13.5.23

4. VLURE (CHARLES STREET TAP) 12.5.23

5. MILITARIE GUN (THE PRINCE ALBERT) 12.6.23

Phil Newton (Reviewer/Photographer)

1. PICTURE PARLOUR (ZAHARA) 13.5.23

2. BLONDSHELL (KOMEDIA BASEMENT) 11.5.23

3. MAISIE PETERS (BRIGHTON DOME) 12.5.23

4. BLUSHER (TGE BEACH STAGE) 13.5.23

5. LEXIE CARROLL (REVENGE) 12.5.23

You can read all of our reviews by clicking the following links, enjoy:

Wednesday 10th & Thursday 11th May reviews

Friday 12th May reviews

Saturday 13th May reviews

The Great Escape is set to return on 16th to 18th May 2024. Tickets can be purchased HERE.