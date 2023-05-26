Phone thieves strike in Brighton

Phone thieves have struck in Brighton – and Sussex Police are appealing for help to identify three suspects.

The force said: “Police investigating a series of distraction thefts are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men.

“A number of reports have been received of mobile phones being taken from victims while in public places including libraries and coffee shops.

“Incidents have been reported in Brighton at the Jubilee Library, in Jubilee Street, on Saturday 22 April and Tuesday 25 April, Pret A Manger, in North Street on Tuesday 25 April, and the University of Brighton library, in Lewes Road, on Tuesday 25 April.

“In each case, the victim has been distracted by an unknown person asking for help.

“Once the person leaves, the victim realises their phone is missing.

“Officers investigating the series of thefts are keen to identify the men pictured as it is believed they have information which can assist the ongoing inquiries.

“The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47230076250.”