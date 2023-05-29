BREAKING NEWS

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder wins Match of the Day Goal of the Season

Albion’s young Paraguayan midfielder Julio Enciso has won BBC Match of the Day’s coveted Goal of the Season award.

Astonishingly, despite the award covering the entire Premier League season, Enciso didn’t strike his wonder effort until last Wednesday (24 May).

The goal was one of 10 that went to a public vote, making a shortlist of three for the presenters to judge.

Enciso hit the target to equalise in the match against champions Manchester City at the Amex.

The 19-year-old scored from almost 30 yards, sending the ball high into the top right-hand corner of the goal.

It is the first time in 53 years that a Seagulls player has won the award.

The teenager’s triumph is absolutely the cherry on the top of the Albion’s fantastic season.

