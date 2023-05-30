BREAKING NEWS

E-scooters blamed after fire destroys garage next to family home

A pair of e-scooters are believed to have caused a blaze that destroyed a garage and, firefighters warned, came close to spreading to the owner’s home.

The e-scooters had been left to charge overnight in the garage, in Tollgate, Peacehaven, when the fire started late yesterday evening (Monday 29 May).

Station Manager Darran Sampson, from Roedean fire station, said: “The fire was caused by two e-scooters left on charge overnight in the garage.

“The garage was completely destroyed and the fire nearly spread to house. Luckily, the scooters were not left indoors.”

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a garage fire in Peacehaven.

“Firefighters from Newhaven and Roedean were called out at 10.11pm on Monday 29 May to reports of a fire.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose-reel jet, firefighting foam and one short extension ladder to fight the fire.

“There are no reports of casualties.

“The cause of the incident is thought to be two electric scooters left on charge.

“A home safety visit was completed by crews.”

