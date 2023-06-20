A campaign group has criticised Labour for calling a special meeting to review the proposed westward extension of the A259 cycle lane in Hove.

The Transport Action Network called it a “cynical ploy to scrap pedestrian and cycle improvements”.

To read what Labour said about the need for the meeting, click here.

The group said that it was “concerned that the new Labour administration’s plans for a new two-way cycle lane along Brighton seafront are really cover to scrap active travel improvements along the A259”.

It said: “This issue is due to be discussed tomorrow (Wednesday) at a special meeting of the Transport and Sustainability Committee.

“The intention is to not go ahead with the already designed and funded scheme which should have started construction.

“Transport Action Network is concerned that the report for councillors at tomorrow’s meeting is misleading, or silent, on important issues such as

the true cost of cancelling the scheme which is unknown on two counts – negotiating a termination of the contract and the financial penalty that Active Travel England is likely to impose on the council for not delivering a funded scheme

the likelihood that a new scheme could be designed within six months – 18 months with proper consultation is more likely on such a complex scheme, possibly longer

the cost of a major scheme that the Labour administration is talking about is likely to be tens of millions of pounds – it is extremely unlikely that this could be found

claiming the funded temporary scheme is incompatible with a new two-way route

…

Chris Todd, director of Transport Action Network said: “The Labour’s ambition would be admirable if its real intent on scrapping pedestrian and cycle improvements wasn’t so blatant.

“If its concern was genuine it would proceed with the existing scheme while in parallel drawing up plans for a higher-quality proposal for the future.

“Yet this is not an option being presented to councillors tomorrow.

“The two schemes are perfectly compatible and proceeding in tandem presents the least risk financially and the best deal for local taxpayers.

“If this issue is so urgent, why has the administration waited for several weeks before acting? Also, where do they think they will find £20 million pounds or more to pay for this?

“They might not have noticed, but there is a ‘cost of living crisis’ and the Department for Transport has just cut active travel funding by over £230 million.

“There is no way any improvements, if the current scheme is cancelled, are happening anytime soon.

“What is more bizarre is that Labour voted for the proposals they now want to bin.”

The Transport Action Network is currently challenging the government’s decision to cut funding for the Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy.

It is currently awaiting the government’s response but has already raised over £15,000 towards its legal costs.

The group said that it was concerned that the government and some councils were dragging their heels when it comes to making roads safer, increasing people’s travel choices and cutting carbon emissions from transport.