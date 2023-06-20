Homes and businesses have been flooded this morning and sewage been dumped in the sea after a thunderstorm brought a deluge of rain down on Brighton and Hove.

Waitrose, Poundland and the Post and Telegraph are amongst those businesses closed today because of flooding.

And residents have been taking to social media to report flooding in their homes too.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called out to 18 flood related incidents in the Brighton and Hove area this morning.

However, it said it had not been called to any road traffic collisions.

Sim Elliott shot the video above, showing flash flooding pouring down Sutherland Road from Whitehawk Hill.

One of those whose homes flooded was Alex McIntyre, who lives in Kemp Town.



He said: “Everything is ruined. The carpets are saturated with water from the storm and it’s brought in god knows what from the drains and street.

“I live in a basement flat and the water level was around a foot above the floor level just outside the door because debris had blocked the drains. It was flowing in rapidly and I couldn’t open the door to unblock it because it would have let so much more in.

“Every foot of our flat is saturated and reeks. I’m currently trying to get help with the cleanup from my landlord but largely I feel unheard.

“My main concern is my partner has stage three melanoma so we’re anxious about having to stay here until it’s repaired. I don’t want them to pick up an infection or virus.

“Luckily the water has mostly drained but the damage is definitely here to stay.”

Southern Water’s Beachbuoy website says its Shoreham outfall released sewage into the sea for about four hours from 5.50am to 10am.

A danger notice – which looks unoffical – has been put up at the King Alfred beach warning people not to swim there.



The Met Office issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms at 4.40am, covering an area including the western fringes of Sussex.

It was updated to extend the area east of Brighton and Hove at about 6.30 – but by that time, the heavens had already opened.

The footpath at Preston Park Station was underwater after the rain, and one woman reportedly broke her ankle on slippery steps.

The storm also saw the annual migration of wheelie bins on Elm Grove down the hill to the junction with Lewes Road, which often happens in stormy weather.

Their progress was caught on camera by Les Pentecost.



One Facebook user later posted this picture of wheelie bins which slid down Elm Grove with the flash floods, telling residents they’re ready to pick up outside Park Crescent Health Centre.

