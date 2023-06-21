The families of autistic children say Ofsted inspectors failed to listen to their concerns about SEND provision in Brighton and Hove in its report.

Local organisation Mascot, which supports families with autistic children and young people, said that the voluntary sector in the city is “on its knees” trying to cope with demand for support.

Mascot’s research shows 77 per cent of parents are either very dissatisfied or moderately dissatisfied with the health care provided for their autistic child or young person.

After a joint inspection by a team of seven from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in late March, the city’s SEND provision was rated as good in a report published Wednesday, 31 May.

Brighton mother to two autistic children, Claire said: “Reading the Ofsted report was a gut-wrenching, kick in the teeth.

“Brighton and Hove local authority continues to apply unlawful discriminatory policies that prevent children from accessing critical support when it is most needed.

“Self-harm, OCD, anxiety, violence – these are the complex issues that we have had to navigate over the years with virtually no practical support.

“My ten-year-old autistic daughter has missed years of education already and has been let down repeatedly by the Brighton and Hove SEND department.

“Nobody that can affect change is listening and yet the lack of foresight is astonishing.

“”Effective support delivered at the earliest opportunity is the only way to give our children the greatest chance of thriving as independent adults.

“Why is nobody listening? Why doesn’t anybody care?”

Sam Bayley, Mascot director and founder, said: “In the voluntary sector we are on our knees trying to support and cope with the demand of parents whose children are being let down at every turn by the local authority.

“So we were devastated by this report which fails to listen to our concerns.

“The inspection results from Ofsted have shocked Mascot, as our own survey, done at the same time, shows that Brighton and Hove is failing some of its most vulnerable families and children.

“Mascot has been campaigning on these issues for more than a decade, but very little has changed.

“We need more suitable school places; we need timely assessments, and we urgently need respite and social care for our families with autistic children without learning disabilities.

“We strongly urge Brighton and Hove Local Authority to look closely at how and why this section of the community is being failed.”

Mascot’s survey of more than 470 members in March shows that 82 per cent of Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs) are taking more than the legal limit of 20 weeks to complete in a way that accurately reflects a child’s needs.

The survey also said that around 57 per cent of parents said that Brighton and Hove’s EHCP process was “traumatic”.

The joint report mentioned several areas of improvement, including the early identification of young people at risk of not being in education, employment or training.

It mentioned that there are not enough personal assistants, that the quality of EHCPs have not been monitored well enough, and that some children and young people wait too long to find a specialist school place.

Brighton and Hove City Council and NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board were contacted for comment.

The joint Ofsted and CQC report can be found here.