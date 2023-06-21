The new Jewish hub in Hove was officially opened by the Chief Rabbi this weekend after three years of construction.

The new development on 29-31 New Church Road, hosts 45 new homes, a community hub, kosher restaurant Novellino, workspace, synagogue and nursery.

Over 200 people attended a reception and L’Chaim toast to celebrate the new space.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis made a speech in the new synagogue, as did Brighton and Hove Albion Chairman, Tony Bloom who helped fund the large-scale development.

Chief Rabbi Mirvis said: “This hub of Jewish life will be a beacon of Jewish identity with the power to cultivate interfaith relationships and make a lasting impact on the entire city.

“I hope that it will put Brighton on the Jewish map and the Jewish community on Brighton’s map.”

An official ribbon cutting ceremony outside the Sapphire Tube Wall was followed by the crowd spontaneously joining together in song.

The Jewish Community hub, aimed at revitalising Jewish life in the town is the project of Brighton and Hove Jewish Community (BNJC).

The project was launched in 2017 with support from The Bloom Foundation and in partnership with Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation (BHHC).