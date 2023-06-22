A man who smashed up a Brighton bus while high on crack cocaine then burgled a charity shop has been jailed for three years.

Just four days before David Mann smashed windows on the number 12 bus, Judge Christine Laing had given him a chance to get off drugs instead of sending him to jail for shoplifting.

Today, she told him: “More fool me” as she heard his good intentions had not even lasted a week.

Prosecuting, Katie Jones said Mann, 42, had appeared to be having a mental health crisis when he ran in front of the bus on Marine Parade before boarding it on 22 May.

She said: “He boarded it, screaming help me and went up to the front of the top deck where he headbutted a window. He then went to the rear of the bus where he smashed the window and attempted to jump out.

“He was prevented from doing so by passengers. Having been restrained by members of the public, he left the bus and headbutted a car, causing no damage.

“Officers chased him. He told them he had taken crack cocaine but declined to give a blood sample.”

Just over a week later, on 2 June, he broke into the Age UK charity shop on St George’s Road, smashing a glass panel to get in. When staff arrived the following day, they found he had rifled through the office, taking bin bags, Victorian coins and a charity pot, worth a total of £35.

On 8 June, he broke into Just Sew in Langley Road, Eastbourne, kicking in a panel of the door but not taking anything. Then on 15 June, he tried but failed to break into the Evapo vape shop on Terminus Road in Eastbourne while another man acted as lookout,

He was caught for these burglaries after being caught on CCTV and recognised by officers.

The court was told he has 58 previous convictions for a range of dishonesty offences.

Sentencing, Judge Laing, the honorary recorder for Brighton and Hove, said: “It was I who passed a suspended sentence because I took the view you had not been given any other option than immediate custody for 20 years.

“I did so against the wishes of probation – they’re entitled to say they told me so.

“I gave you his chance, you promised me you would take it, and yet here we are.

“When I saw you were back in front of me today and I saw the first offence was four days after you were last here, I’m afraid all I thought was more fool me.

“It will make me think long and hard about giving anybody a chance again. Four days has got to be a record.

“You knew the effort you were going to have to make.

“While I accept on 22 May you were in the grip of a mental health crisis, that was no doubt exacerbated by your taking Class A drugs when you had been free of them for a little time in prison.”

Mann, of no fixed abode, was given two months for criminal damage on the bus, and five months each for the burglaries and attempted burglary.

His previous 18-month suspended sentence was also activated, giving him a total of 35 months in prison.