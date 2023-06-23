A trial date has been set for a Southwick man charged with causing death by careless driving near Southern Cross, in Portslade.

Owen Foss, 66, of Downsway, Southwick, pleaded not guilty to causing the death of 44-year-old Ronnie Herriot in March last year.

The crash happened at about 8.15pm on Friday 11 March 2022 in Old Shoreham Road between the A293 Link Road and the Southern Cross traffic lights, at the Trafalgar Road and Locks Hill crossroad.

Foss appeared at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 22 June) before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Richard Milne, prosecuting, told the court that the speed limit was 30mph on the stretch of road where the crash happened.

Olivia Bennett, defending, said that an expert witness would be expected to give evidence at the trial on behalf of Foss.

Judge Laing said that the trial was set down for Monday 18 December, with a time estimate of three to four days.

A case management hearing was scheduled for Thursday 7 September and a pre-trial review for Wednesday 22 November.

The judge remanded Foss on unconditional bail.