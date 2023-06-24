Police investigating a double murder have found a missing mobile phone, having made a public appeal for help to locate it.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Friday 23 June): “Police can confirm they have located the mobile phone being sought in connection with a double murder investigation in Newhaven.

“Officers have been carrying out extensive searches of the Newhaven area for the device, which was located in the town this afternoon.

“The phone is believed to have belonged to 30-year-old Chloe Bashford, who was tragically found deceased with her 33-year-old husband, Josh Bashford, at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, on the evening of Friday 9 June.

“Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of murder.

“He remains remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday 3 August.”

Martin appeared in court last week but did not enter a plea.

At Lewes Crown Court, on Wednesday 14 June, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, set a trial date of Monday 27 November.

She remanded Martin in custody.