Trains were halted earlier after a death on the tracks.

The train operator Southern said: “A person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Littlehampton / Horsham / Worthing.

“While emergency services attend to the scene, all lines are currently closed.

“Trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised as a result.

“Major disruption is expected until 10pm.”

The incident was understood to gave happened near Ford.