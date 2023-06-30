The long-awaited start of work on the first phase of the Madeira Terrace restoration has been delayed.

A year ago, work was due to start this summer. By the time planning permission was granted in November, the date had slipped to autumn.

Now, following last month’s elections, Labour says it is reviewing the engineering techniques before appointing a contractor to avoid rising costs.

The news has infuriated campaigner Jax Atkins, who has helped raise thousands of pounds towards the restoration.

She said: “I’m really upset and so, so cross, and a large proportion of Brighton will be too.

“Nothing has been done, just loads of talk. There is even an advisory panel made up of so-called normal people like me.

“They are meant to act on what we agree but it doesn’t happen! It’s just delaying tactics.

“All along I have said there’s no way they will commence work in autumn. Although I knew this would happen, to have it confirmed infuriates me unbelievably.”

Green leader Steve Davis said: “This is yet another occasion where Labour seems to think they know better, but are not presenting their evidence.

“When there was no overall control of the council, we had a working group where Labour members were invited to input into the decisions alongside Greens.

“We worked hard on the tendering process and decided on a two stage process to get the best contractor.

“Decisions were put in place based on the structural survey and there was extensive consultation regarding the engineering options in terms of cost, disruption to green wall, longevity and so on.

“Labour have now scrapped that working group, but they must still be accountable to the city.

“If they have new ideas, they need to propose them openly so residents can be reassured that this delay is worthwhile.

“Labour also need to offer residents financial reassurance, as delays will raise costs further.

“Inflation in the building industry is higher than CPI, which means any delays will have a big impact on the budget and likely make the situation worse.

“This is far from practising the financial responsibility that Labour have been preaching.”

Lead councillor for heritage, Labour’s Alan Robins said: “Preparatory works at Madeira Terrace have already begun and are ongoing.

“The restoration project is not under review. But the escalating costs of building materials and labour are affecting projects both locally and nationally.

“So to ensure we’re managing potential future escalation of costs as effectively as possible we’re doing further work to consider which engineering techniques offer the best value going forward.

“This work will be completed before we look to appoint a contractor.

“We will have a final agreed programme for the restoration when a contractor has been appointed.

“We will be appointing a contractor later this year, with a view to starting the main dismantling work on site next spring.”

The Madeira Terraces are a Grade 2 listed, 865-metre-long stretch of seafront arches on Madeira Drive.

Originally built in the late 1800s, it has been closed to the public since 2012 as the structure has been degraded by the marine environment and become unsafe.

The arches earmarked for the first phase stretch from Royal Crescent steps to the west to the shelter hall in the east.

This Sunday, a classic car meet at the Roedean Cafe will raise funds for the Save Madeira Terraces campaign.

Owners of classic cars are invited to come along from 3pm to 6pm, with donations to the fund welcome.