Eleven projects have been awarded up to £100,000 each to help Ukrainian refugees in Brighton and Hove.

The grants, from a £1.1 million fund, are aimed at helping in seven key areas such as English lessons, business start up advice and mental and wellbeing including support for those traumatised by the war.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “The grant scheme was launched earlier this year as a response to the Ukrainian refugee humanitarian crisis, using funds from the Homes for Ukraine programme.

“The aim of the grant is to back innovative projects supporting the independence and integration of Ukrainian guests, enabling them to fulfil their potential and contribute to the city.

“The successful applicants have been awarded a maximum of £50,000 to £100,000 for each project based on seven predetermined key priorities.”

The seven priorities were based on government guidance, lessons learnt from the council’s Ukrainian Refugee Programme, input from local organisations and a survey of needs and concerns of Ukrainians in Brightonand Hove.

As well as English lessons, health support and employability advice, the key areas include community cohesion and integration for hundreds of Ukrainians living in Brighton and Hove and access to information, advice and guidance.

The organisations that have been awarded grants are expected to have projects up and running promptly and to carry out the work within 15 months.

Eleven projects have secured funding.

Stand for Ukraine will be promoting integration through arts and cultural events, family educational outings, drop-ins and online spaces. Their second project will use the funds to improve their organisational capacity building.

Refugee Radio (in co-operation with Ukrainian Voices, Best Foot Music and Brighton Therapy Centre) will be endorsing Ukrainian music, setting up events and providing therapy, advice and guidance.

The Network of International Women will be funding their weekly drop-in sessions at a multi-purpose space for the Ukrainian community at All Saints Church, in Hove.

Conversation Over Borders will be offering integrated wellbeing support and conversational English classes for Ukrainians.

Phoenix Therapy Practice will be providing one-to-one therapy and counselling services for adults and children.

Sussex Interpreting Services and Together Co will be offering social prescribing, translation services and pathways for Ukrainian refugees.

The Launchpad Collective will be providing start up support for entrepreneurs, tailored work and careers support and community and corporate outreach.

Brighton and Hove LGBT Switchboard will be providing help and support for LGBT Ukrainian refugees.

The Trust for Developing Communities will be providing English language classes for Ukrainian refugees. They also secured funding to set up a multicultural employability support hub and provide information, advice and guidance services for Ukrainian refugees.

Sussex University will be introducing an English language scheme for refugees.

Brighton Swimming Centre will be supporting integration through Pool to Pier swimming. Additional grant was allocated to swimming and water safety sessions and language and culture classes for Ukrainian refugee children.

Councillor Leslie Pumm, who chairs the council’s Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee said: “I’d like to thank all the local organisations who came forward with so many innovative projects to support people needing a safe haven and also everyone who has already been working hard to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“It’s fantastic to see smaller organisations led by refugees themselves running some of the projects who will now be able to help others thanks to their courage and initiative.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the projects provide new opportunities for Ukrainians who found their home in our city.”