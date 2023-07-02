Three people have been shortlisted to become the Green Party’s parliamentary candidate to stand in Brighton Pavilion after Caroline Lucas said that she would stand down at the next election.

Brighton and Hove Green Party members will choose who stands, with voting due to start tomorrow (Monday 3 July).

The three candidates are Siân Berry, Emily O’Brien and Daniel Rue.

Zoe John, deputy chair of Brighton and Hove Green Party, said: “This is a fantastic line up of quality candidates.

“It offers Green Party members a real choice as to who will build on the foundations laid by Caroline Lucas as the first Green MP for Brighton Pavilion.

“Brighton and Hove, like the rest of the country, is facing an unprecedented climate and ‘cost of living crisis’ driven by increasing inequalities and a broken political system.

“This is going to be an exciting contest where each of these candidates is going to put forward a positive case to Brighton and Hove Green Party members about the difference they would make as their next Member of Parliament.”

Siân Berry is a former co-leader and principal speaker of the Green Party of England and Wales and has been their candidate for mayor of London three times, coming third in 2016 and 2021.

She has been a member of the London Assembly since 2016 and a councillor for the Highgate ward in Camden since 2014.

In her work she focuses on preserving and securing new council housing and renters’ rights, making sure young people can thrive and promoting equality.

She worked mainly in the policy area of transport before joining the assembly. She was a founder of the successful campaign group Alliance against Urban 4x4s in the early 2000s.

And she worked as a roads and sustainable transport campaigner for the charity Campaign for Better Transport for five years. She is also the author of a number of books on green issues.

Emily O’Brien and her partner moved to Brighton in 1999. They have three children.

She has worked at the heart of the city’s community and voluntary sector for 20 years. She led the city-wide approach to food poverty and the bid to become the first Gold Sustainable Food Place in the UK.

She is a senior councillor and cabinet member for climate, nature and food systems in Lewes, where she is also the parliamentary candidate.

She has a senior role as a deputy chair at the Local Government Association and is part of the Green Party “national spokespeople team”.

Dan Rue currently works and lives at the Seven Dials, having lived there for eight years. He graduated from Brighton University with a degree in business management.

He works full time as a sales executive in IT distribution. He previously stood as a candidate in the 2023 local elections and is now a young Green organiser on the local party executive.

Caroline Lucas announced las month that she would not be standing at the next general election. She was first elected in 2010 and has increased the Green Party majority at each subsequent election.