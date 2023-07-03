Caroline Lucas has put her family home on the market, less than a month after announcing she will step down as an MP at the next election.

The Brighton Pavilion MP announced last month she would not be standing in the seat, saying she wanted to spend more time fighting for the environment.

She and her husband Richard Savage bought the five-bedroom home for just under a million pounds in July 2011 – just over a year after she was first elected.

The couple’s two children were then living with them, but as they have both now moved out, they have decided to explore moving on – although not necessarily out of Brighton.

Her spokesman said: “Regarding what comes next, she hasn’t actually got that far – the house hasn’t been sold yet so she’s still there for the meantime.

“At the moment she and her husband are testing the market, and now that both her children have moved out of the family home they feel that it’s a suitable time to be looking at all options – but nothing has been decided yet by any means.”

The listing, which Brighton and Hove News has agreed not to link to for security reasons, says the house has more than 3,000 square feet of space.

The pictures show colourful rooms filled with books and artworks from around the world – even the bathrooms.

As well as working open fireplaces, there are also solar panels on the roof.

Yesterday, the Greens announced three candidates – Siân Berry, Emily O’Brien and Daniel Rue – have been shortlisted to become the Green’s next candidate in Brighton Pavilion.

Brighton and Hove Green Party members will choose who stands, with voting due to start tomorrow (Monday 3 July).