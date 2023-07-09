A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A259 seafront road on Friday night (7 July).

Today (Sunday 9 July), Sussex Police urged witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A259 in Southwick on Friday (7 July).

“The incident happened in Albion Street at the junction of Station Road at around 10.25pm.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed until 1am for recovery and investigation work to take place.

“Officers are particularly looking to identify anyone who was travelling on the A259 between Hove and Shoreham at that time and may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision.

“Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting 1771 of 07/07.”