A Hove petrol station can sell alcohol 24 hours a day after councillors agreed to vary the terms of its licence.

Motor Fuel Limited, the operator of Hove Service Station, in Station Approach, Denmark Villas, trades 24 hours a day but drinks sales were limited to the hours from 7am to 11pm daily.

A licensing panel, made up of three councillors, agreed to extend the hours after a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing on Monday 26 June.

Neither Sussex Police nor the council’s licensing department objected to the application but two councillors objected on behalf of residents, resulting in the hearing.

Labour councillor Birgit Miller, who was elected in Goldsmid ward in May, addressed the licensing panel hearing which took place remotely.

Councillor Miller said that people living in the area were concerned about the prospect of anti-social behaviour if street drinkers were to have access to alcohol 24 hours a day.

Motor Fuel’s solicitor, Robert Botkai, of Winckworth Sherwood, said that the company was an “experienced operator” with 610 petrol stations with 24-hour licences in England and Wales.

Mr Botkai said that if residents experienced the feared increase in anti-social behaviour then the council could review the licence.

He also said that alcohol would take up less than 15 per cent of the shop’s floor space.

The panel – councillors Julie Cattell, John Hewitt and Kerry Pickett – said that the business already had “robust conditions” including one to restrict the sale of strong beer, cider and perry.

The council said in a decision letter: “While the panel appreciates and takes seriously the concerns expressed on behalf of local residents, there are no representations from residents themselves.

“The applicants have procedures in place to deal with anti-social behaviour and intoxication.

“On balance, the panel do not consider that granting this application will add to problems in the area or undermine the licensing objectives.”

A condition on the licence is that the shop doors should remain closed from midnight to 6am, with customers served through a “night window”.