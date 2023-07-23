Ten man Albion lost narrowly in the first match of the Premier League Summer Series.

Albion want ahead through Danny Welbeck on 13 minutes after Billy Gilmour found Kaoru Mitoma, the winger heading the ball into the path of Welbeck who smashed it home.

Chelsea equalised through Chris Nkunku on 20 minutes.

The game changed early in the second half when young Albion defender Jan Paul Van Hecke clattered into Cesare Casadei and was shown a red card.

In the space of 11 minutes starting with Ukrainian Mykhalio Mudryk who put Chelsea with a stunning strike followed by efforts from Conor Gallagher and Nichols Jackson gave Chelsea a seemingly unassailable 4-1 lead.

Albion introduced new signing Joao Pedro who won and dispatched a penalty after being chopped down by the much sought after Levi Colwill.

Joao Pedro and fellow substitute Julio Enciso were involved in the build up for Albion’s third , that was expertly dispatched by Deniz Undav.

Albion made several substitutions and gave debuts to the impressive Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, Jenson Weir and young defender Imari Samuels.

Jack Hinshelwood and new signing Mamhoud Dahoud both started and Adam Lallana made his comeback from long term injury

Albion next take on Brentford in Atlanta on Wednesday 26th July.