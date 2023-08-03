The owners of a hostel on Brighton seafront have submitted plans to restore it to its “former glory” – and to add a rooftop bar and terrace.

The Louche (Holdings) Limited, which owns the grade II listed building – formerly Hostelpoint Brighton – in Grand Junction Road, wants to refurbish it.

The plans include adding an extra storey to the former backpackers’ hostel which would house the proposed rooftop bar, restaurant and terrace.

The Louche, owned by Lucky Gohler and James Randall, both 38, proposed internal and external repairs to enable the building to be used as a hotel.

They also want to reinstate the original basement lightwells and their plans – submitted last month before the blaze at the neighbouring Royal Albion Hotel – include fitting a fire escape at the rear.

The company included a planning statement prepared by Lewis and Co Planning as part of the planning application that it submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

It said: “It is the intention of this application to restore the façade to its former glory and to repair, refurbish and reinstate the stucco render, windows, railings and other external features.

“Some additions are proposed to bring this building up to modern hotel standard, most notably the proposed extension at roof level to create a new hotel bar and terrace, and also the addition of an external rear fire escape to provide means of escape in an emergency.”

The external alterations also include a new sub-basement level and repairs to existing rotten wooden windows, railings and stucco rendering.

The internal works include reinstating the original stairs and party walls and installing a lift.

The five-storey building was originally a row of private houses with a storey added in 1897. It became a hotel – once known as the Palace Pier Hotel – and most recently operated as a hostel with 31 rooms.

According to the 1851 census, the occupants of the building included the Countess of Lovelace, daughter of the poet Lord Byron.

Ada Lovelace was a mathematician and a pioneer of computing and was accompanied by her mother, Lady Byron, and her son, along with a footman and lady’s maid.

The planning application said that the building was currently in a derelict state and required reconfiguration and refurbishment.

The proposed layouts aim to “improve the guest experience” by creating more efficient spaces and guest rooms while relocating back-of-house areas to the basement.

To view and comment on the planning applications, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/01884 and BH2023/01885.

The application is due to be decided by Tuesday 5 September.