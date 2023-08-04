It has been announced that former Sex Pistol drummer Paul Cook will be bringing his band The Professionals to Brighton on the evening of Sunday 12th November 2023, when they will be rockin’ on up at The Prince Albert, which is located by Brighton mainline railway station. This is an intimate venue for the likes of a former Sex Pistol and thus is very likely to sell out quickly. So without further ado, snap up your tickets HERE and HERE.

Support is to be announced, but I’m sure a number of local Brighton punky types will be getting their name in front of Mr Cook and chums in order to secure the highly prized support slot.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed The Professionals playing live in October 2021, when we travelled up to the 250 capacity Forum in Royal Tunbridge Wells in order to catch them on the opening night of their 14 date tour in support of their new ‘SNAFU’ album. The title of which means “Situation Normal All F*cked Up”. Read the review of that night HERE.

The Professionals were formed in 1979 by guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, both band members of the Sex Pistols. John Lydon had left the Sex Pistols, and both Cook and Jones had sung lead for the late Sex Pistols recordings ‘Silly Thing’ and ‘Lonely Boy’.

The lineup the last time the played live at The Prince Albert featured Shepherd’s Bush boy Paul Cook (drums/backing vocals), Tom Spencer from Japanese born Toshi JC Ogawa (bass/backing vocals), and Chris Catalyst (guitar, vocals). Read the review of that night HERE.

theprofessionalsband.com