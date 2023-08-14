At least three priests with Brighton and Hove links have been named as “honorary canons of the cathedral” by the Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner.

They are among eight appointments and recognise “the contribution each makes to the apostolic life of the diocese” and all eight canons will have their own dedicated cathedral stall.

One of those being honoured is the Rev Helen Garratt, the dean of women’s ministry in the diocese of Chichester, the Church of England’s sub-division covering Sussex. The diocesan head office is in New Church Road, Hove.

She is also the associate vicar of Brighton’s own “cathedral”, St Peter’s, and assistant rural dean of Brighton as well as an assistant diocesan director of ordinands.

A hospital chaplain, the Rev Rachel Bennett, has also been named as one of the new canons.

She is a chaplain at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital, the Sussex Eye Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, among others.

They will be joined by the Revd Paul Doick, vicar of St Peter’s, Henfield, with St Giles, Shermanbury and St Peter’s Woodmancote. He was formerly the vicar of St John’s, Hove, where he served for nine years.

The title “canon” is usually offered to a priest or lay person in recognition of particular service to the diocese or wider church.

With the latest appointments, Bishop Martin has recognised the contribution that each has made to the life of the diocese.

Each of the new canons will be designated a “stall” – or seat – in Chichester Cathedral.

They will also become members of the Greater Chapter of Chichester Cathedral which sometimes meets with the residentiary canons who work in the cathedral every day.

The award is marked by a special service at Chichester Cathedral.

The Rev Rachel Bennett will be installed on Tuesday 12 September at 5.30pm.

The Rev Helen Garratt will be installed on Sunday 17 September at 3pm.

And the Rev Paul Doick will be installed on Sunday 1 October at 3pm.