The new head teacher at Roedean has praised pupils for an impressive set of A level results.

The school said that students had “bucked the predicted national trend for lower A level grades this year, with almost a third of the entire year 13 achieving all As and A*s”.

The government had signalled a return to pre- pandemic 2019-style marking and, with it, lower grades for students taking their exams this summer.

But more sixth formers at the Brighton independent school achieved A* grades this year than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The school said that 55.5 per cent of grades were A* or A and 28.2 per cent of all grades were an A*.

In 2019, 55.9 per cent were A*or A and 22.4 per cent of grades were A*.

This year, more than half of the year group were awarded at least one A* grade and nine students achieved straight A* grades.

And, the school added, the year group was the largest year 13 at Roedean for more than a decade yet 10 per cent of those students scored nothing but A* grades.

Ms Green said: “I am incredibly proud of what this year group has achieved, particularly taking the educational context of their A levels into account.

“These are the first public examinations they have taken and I am thrilled that all their hard work resulted in fantastic grades.

“Not only have they been successful academically but they have also thrown themselves into so many other areas of school life and made a difference both within our community and beyond.

“I am delighted for them and extremely grateful to all my colleagues for supporting them so well.”

The school said: “Roedean students have again been highly successful in STEM subjects, bucking the trend for girls’ schools: 55 per cent of year 13 took mathematics and over 20 per cent took biology, chemistry or psychology.

“The art department pioneered a highly unusual approach in schools, which allowed students to complete art A Level in just one year in year 12 and then to undertake a BTEC level 3 foundation course in year 13, with exceptional results.

“Two students achieved a distinction and a merit in this qualification which is usually only taught at universities.

“Four students holding offers for Oxford and Cambridge achieved the required grades to take up their places to read engineering, Jewish studies, history and politics and human social and political sciences.”

Ms Green added: “The Roedean community is incredibly proud of what the year 13s have achieved.

“While being hugely supportive of each other, they have shown the determination, independence and resilience required to be highly successful academically.

“This will stand them in excellent stead as they move forward to the next stages of their lives.”