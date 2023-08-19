Fresh from a support slot with electronic music pioneer Gary Numan in Antwerp, Brighton-based feminist electro-punk trio CLT DRP have this week revealed the video for their new single ‘I See My Body Through You’ which dropped on Wednesday (16th August) via all good streaming services.

The track is the latest to be taken from their forthcoming second album ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’ which will be released on 8th September 2023 via Venn Records (Bob Vylan, Witch Fever, Meryl Streek). Check out the pink and white splatter vinyl edition and the toxic yellow vinyl editions HERE.

Previous singles ‘New Boy’ and ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’ have picked up rapidly increasing radio support from Iggy Pop, Steve Lamacq, Tom Robinson, and Deb Grant at BBC6 Music, been added to the Radio X X-Posure playlist, appeared on The Selector with Jamz Supernova, and landed high profile DSP support from Spotify’s ‘Misfits 2.0’, ‘All New Punk’ and ‘The Other List’, Amazon’s Breakthrough Rock and Deezer’s ASAP Rock.

Alongside the single, the band have also announced a run of UK headline tour dates with tickets on sale now (see below for listings). This includes an album launch show here in Brighton at the Green Door Store on 8th September. CLT DRP are already causing a stir across UK and EU festivals this year, having played sets at The Great Escape, 2000 Trees, Boomtown, Best Kept Secret (NL), Premices (CH), and last night at ArcTanGent.

Commenting on the track, vocalist Annie Dorrett says: “‘I See My Body Through You’ is probably one of the tracks we’re looking forward to putting out the most. The content of the song set against the visuals all came out perfectly. There’s a lot behind this song, different ways to interpret it, but the unsettling feeling and tension in the orchestration and in the video match up to the emotions that created this song in the first place—the emotions of being constantly on show, being objectified, and your own confidence being warped because of other people’s gaze. I think Alice (Alice Strutt directed the video) heard the song and understood those feelings immediately, as most women do, and came up with some striking and strange concepts for the video. Working together, videographer Sam Morris captured Alice’s vision which led to this beautifully eerie video.”

Director Alice Strutt says of the shoot: “Inspired by the song’s content, the video embraces the use of ambiguous imagery, employing fractured reflections and obscured veils to symbolise the interplay between how we imagine others perceive us and its effect on our self-perception. The aim was to create impactful and disjointed visuals that invite contemplation of the blurred lines between reality and interpretation.”

Recorded at Shaken Oak Studios in Oxford over the course of a week in March 2022, ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’ was produced by Alex Gordon (The Cure, Tigercub, Sea Power, Blood Red Shoes). With the studio based in a rural setting on a farm, guitarist Scott Reynolds enjoyed a morning trail run before starting each day, and the band cooked family-style for each other every day.

“It was very wholesome and much needed,” recalls Dorrett. “Joking about in the studio with Alex and making little moments pop on the record.”

“Being surrounded by this gorgeous, serene place,” adds drummer Daphne Koskeridou, “it was such a privilege waking up and playing music all day, with no distractions, just fueling our passion to create something special.”

Showcasing CLT DRP’s unique position at the cutting edge of electronic, noise-infused music, ‘Nothing Clever, Just Feelings’ seamlessly merges various genres to create a unique sound that is both exhilarating and reflective. Focused on themes of queerness and heartbreak, each track explores the raw emotions that come along with these lived experiences, delivering a personal and poignant message at every turn—newfound feminism in vulnerability and gender fluidity; newfound femininity in humour and the fear of being alone.

CLT DRP Live Dates:

18.08.23 – Somerset, UK – ArcTanGent

08.09.23 – Brighton, Green Door Store

15.09.23 – Sofia, BG – Wrong Fest

12.10.23 – Manchester, Beyond The Music

02.11.23 – Leeds, Oporto

03.11.23 – Glasgow, Hug & Pint

23.11.23 – Southampton, Joiners

24.11.23 – Bristol, Rough Trade

29.11.23 – London, Lexington

Tickets for the album launch show gig at Brighton’s Green Door Store can be purchased HERE.

Tour tickets for all the dates are on sale now from HERE.