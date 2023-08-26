Julio Enciso will miss the game against West Ham this afternoon (Saturday 26 August) with a meniscus cartilage injury.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “We will be without Julio for a long period. It can happen in football, but I am sorry for him because he was playing really well. It is a shame for him.

“We are in a very good condition apart from that. There is a good atmosphere, we would like to finish Saturday evening at the top of the table with nine points.”

The head coach also confirmed that Evan Ferguson would start as Albion host the Hammers.

And Bert Verbruggen is preferred to Jason Steele in goal, with the latter on the bench.

West Ham manager David Moyes admits the club’s woeful record against Brighton has become a “bugbear”.

Their last victory over the Seagulls was a 6-0 hammering in the Championship in 2012 but, since then, a dozen Premier League encounters have brought six draws and six defeats.

Moyes said: “We are playing a team that we have found it really hard to beat over the last few seasons. It has been a bit of a bugbear that we have not been able to beat them.

“We go there in good spirits but they have won their first two matches by three goals or four goals in each game – just about – so they are in really good form.

“They’re difficult opponents and they are arguably as difficult as they have ever been. They are showing that by their league position (Brighton are top).

“We have to play extremely well to get a result. There is a first for everything so let’s hope this is the one.”