Looks like October is going to be the best month of the year if you are a fan of The Umlauts. Not only have they compiled the best of their first two EPs, namely 2021’s ‘Ü’ and 2022’s ‘Another Fact’, plus added a clutch of new material and will be releasing this under the title of ‘Slags’ on 6th October, but they will also be heading out on an 8-date UK tour, which kicks off here in Brighton.

There are few things in life quite as mesmerising or outrageously euphoric as the nine-strong Umlauts army effervescing in full force. Rebelling against labels, transcending borders of land and time – packed with twin vocalists equally competent in their skewering south-London drawl as they are in German, Italian or French – as in touch with the nostalgias of First-Generation post-punk or 80s pop as they are with the techniques of contemporary pop or big beat dance – the Umlauts are paragons of trans-Europe excess, dripping with inarguable edge; ranging wildly from chaotic cool to bombastically exquisite order; invested with unhinging, socio-political bite, dancing in a rave of their own.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team first encounters with The Umlauts was when they played ‘End Of The Road Festival’ on 4th September 2021 and later when they were one of the two support bands for Shame at Chalk on 15th November 2021. We stated that “it was a very strange first impression” as there were “two female vocalists (who) were making noises from their throats rather than singing words. (Similar to Tibetan throat singing, I think.)”. We went on to add that “The band was a mix of 3 keyboard players, 2 drummers and a violinist. Surprisingly the combination of electronic dance beats and violin worked. After that song the singers were more conventional with a punk style delivery sung in German. (Clue in the band’s name, Ümlauts, although they formed at Wimbledon Art College.) Their sound grew on me as their set continued”.

Sounds all rather intriguing doesn’t it! Well concert goers in Brighton, London, Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow will be able to check out the expanding lineup and their unique sounds from 18th to 28th October.

Snap up your tickets for the Brighton concert, which will be taking place at The Hope & Ruin (courtesy of promoters FORM) on Wednesday 18th October, HERE and HERE. Tickets for all of the concert dates and other information can be located at linktr.ee/the.umlauts.

For those that are wondering, the tracklisting of the ‘Slags’ album will be:

‘Energy Plan’ (from 2021 ‘Ü’ EP)

‘Dance & Go’ (new)

‘Frightened’ (from 2022 ‘Another Fact’ EP)

‘Boiler Suits & Combat Boots’ (from 2021 ‘Ü’ EP)

‘Non è Ancora’ (from 2022 ‘Another Fact’ EP)

‘Mad Blue Love’ (new)

‘Sweat’ (from 2022 ‘Another Fact’ EP)

‘Um Politik’ (from 2021 ‘Ü’ EP)

‘Prédateur’ (new)

‘Another Fact’ (from 2022 ‘Another Fact’ EP)

Purchase options for this new release can be located HERE.

linktr.ee/the.umlauts