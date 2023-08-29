Plans to make changes to a gym based in an old church building have exercised neighbours and councillors.

Natural Fit Gym has applied for planning permission for a privacy screen and ventilation grilles at the old St Agnes Church building, in Newtown Road, Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council planning officials have recommended that councillors approve both planning applications at a town hall meeting next week.

One of the applications is for translucent glazed privacy screens on the second floor on the south side of the building.

The other is a retrospective application to fit high-level ventilation grilles to the gable ends, a handrail to the parapet wall of the roof and external lighting on the second floor on the south side of the building.

Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who represents Goldsmid, and former Labour councillor John Allcock, who represented the same ward until he stood down in May, both objected to the plans.

Councillor O’Quinn said that the privacy screens were “extra furniture” added to what she described as a “lovely old church”.

She questioned why anyone would want to sit on the balcony and look over the neighbouring industrial estate.

She also criticised the ventilation grilles and handrail, saying: “There is considerable dismay from nearby residents at the air vent that has been knocked through and which is so close to their properties and precludes them from being able to enjoy their gardens – so a definite loss of private amenity.

“I understand that the noise has been toned down a bit but is still a major nuisance to residents whose gardens are at the back of St Agnes Church and the noise goes on from 7am to 9pm.

“There has been an attempt to improve the lighting but it is still very intrusive and noticeable for both the residents and the area as a whole.

“The balcony area itself is quite large and could accommodate a number of people. I understand that a licensing officer has visited the property and been told that the club intend to have tables and chairs on the balcony and will serve people drinks and food.”

Each application attracted five objections from neighbours and the public. One said: “Why is the developer applying for a privacy screen when this is an illegal development and they don’t have planning to use that space?”

The anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The council has always, quite rightly, refused any prior planning permissions to make that area into a balcony.

“This area should not be used as a balcony. It would be a total invasion of privacy and light. It would create noise pollution.”

Natural Fit said that the balcony would not host gym classes or have amplified music or announcements. It was described as an area for members to relax. The company also said that no alcohol would be served in that part of the building.

The company commissioned a noise management plan. It said that the area – for no more than 16 people – would be open from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Friday and from 9am to 7pm at weekends.

The council’s Planning Committee is due to decide the applications at a meeting at Hove Town Hall, starting at 2pm on Wednesday 6 September. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.