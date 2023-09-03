Residents living in council-owned flats in Brighton have called for regular recycling and refuse collections.

People living in Parkmead, in Park Crescent, want managers from Brighton and Hove City Council’s refuse and recycling department Cityclean to visit their block.

They said that they had not had a regular recycling collection for almost a year.

On the nearby Sylvan Hall estate, with blocks of flats off Bromley Road and Canterbury Drive, tenants and leaseholders have regularly reported missed rubbish and recycling collections.

A report to a council housing management panel included requests from residents’ groups for answers about collection frequency.

The report quoted the council’s website saying that recycling collections were due to take place once every two weeks and rubbish collections once a week.

The representatives said: “Residents feel that access issues are not being investigated quickly enough.

“What solutions have been found in order that collections can take place again?”

They have asked for a meeting and walkabout with Cityclean bosses to discuss the problems and to find a long-term solution.

Cityclean manager Melissa Francis said that there would be a visit to Parkmead this month and additional recycling collections at Sylvan Hall.

The north area housing management panel is due to meet at St Richard’s Hall, in Beal Crescent, Hollingdean, at 6.30pm on Tuesday 5 September.

Just under a fortnight ago the council said: “We’d like to apologise to residents for the current disruption to refuse and recycling collections in some areas of the city.

“We are working hard to increase staffing cover to catch up all missed collections as soon as possible.”