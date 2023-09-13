A car has smashed into the front of a shop in London Road, damaging a hire bike stand.

Nobody was seriously injured after the grey Seat Ibiza crashed into WH Smiths, by its cash machine.

Emergency services have partially closed the road for about an hour. It reopened shortly after 10.20am.

The bike stand, used for Beryl Bikes, has been turned on its side from the impact of the crash.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said: “We were called shortly before 9.20am today to reports of an RTC on London Road, Brighton.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and one person was assessed at the scene but did not require further hospital treatment.”

Buses were diverted when the road was closed.

⚠️Due to a road traffic collision at the old NatWest building on London Road all Service’ #BH5 #BH5A & #BH5B are on diversion.

Northbound services – from London Road bus stops to Oxford Street, Ditchling Road to Fiveways then a left turn down Preston Drove to resume route. — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) September 13, 2023

