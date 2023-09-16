A “joyous documentary” about a Brighton football club and its fans is due to reach the “premiere league” this evening (Saturday 16 September).

The film is called “Hawks – Anti Idiots” and is due to be screened in a collaboration with the Brighton Rocks International Film Festival.

The director Hossam Sarhan “shines a light on the Brighton community football team and showcases the team’s passionate following and the benefits that this has brought to the local area”.

The organisers of the screening said: “While all the English teams in the secondary leagues are fixated on joining the Premier League, the Hawks are a refreshing exception.”

He said that the club’s “dual mission to confront racism and bigotry in all its forms (is) reflected in their slogan, ‘Pro football, Anti idiots’”.

And he added: “They do not separate their sports struggle from their social struggle – and football for them is a way to support the marginalised in their local community.”

The film is due to be screened at the Wagner Hall, in Regency Road, just off West Street, Brighton, with the doors opening at 6.30pm today.

Welcome drinks are planned before the screening which is expected to be followed by a Q&A session.

Sarhan made his film with Al Jazeera Documentary and described his work as “a powerful exploration of the intersection between sports and social justice”.

He said: “The film follows a group of football fans who use their passion for the game to advocate for human rights and support refugees.

“Hawks – Anti Idiots showcases the transformative impact that sports can have on individuals and communities alike.”

Brighton Rocks, a festival that supports independent cinema, said that it was proud to support Hossam Sarhan’s work to “create meaningful, impactful films that inspire change”.

The screening is the first of a series of One Night Stand special screenings held outside of the main festival in June.