One of Brighton’s biggest employers has signed a five-year deal which is expected to secure jobs and underpin the company’s financial growth.

Domestic and General (D&G), Britain’s leading appliance care specialist, with policies in one in three homes, has signed an exclusive contract with the specialist kitchen appliance maker CDA.

The companies said that the deal was “aimed at developing and enhancing CDA’s aftercare services for its customers in the UK”.

CDA sells, on average, about 300,000 domestic appliances a year in Britain such as ovens and wine coolers.

D&G already works with several well-known retailers and appliance makers including leading brands such as Whirlpool, Miele, John Lewis and AO.

The business, which employs hundreds of people at offices in Queen Square, Brighton, said that it delivered about 2.5 million repairs a year and fixed about four in five machines on the first visit.

D&G sales director Kam Kandola said: “This is an exciting new partnership for UK consumers. D&G has extensive experience and expertise in supporting appliance manufacturers to develop and deliver high-quality and bespoke aftercare services.

“We look forward to creating a cutting-edge and customer-centric programme with CDA in the UK market, carefully building on their existing approach.”

CDA managing director Dominic Worsley said: “Our new partnership with D&G is another step forward for CDA as we strive to continuously enhance the level of service we offer to consumers who choose CDA appliances for their home.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering peace of mind to our valued customers.”

Last year D&G, which has annual revenues of almost £1 billion, entered the American market in a partnership with Whirlpool.

The company has about 3,000 staff and operates in 12 countries, including Britain, Spain, Germany, France, Portugal, Italy, Australia and America.

D&G said: “Our products protect customers from the cost and inconvenience of appliance breakdown by repairing or replacing key household items such as washing machines, heating, TVs and consumer electronics.”