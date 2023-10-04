Rottingdean has been left with no EE or Three mobile signal for weeks, after a mast on top of a pub was removed and plans for a temporary mast were withdrawn after objections about parking.

The signal from the mast on top of The White Horse stopped at the end of August when the pub closed for refurbishment, and a new mast has not been reinstalled.

Businesses on the high street, some of which use mobile signals to take card payments, have resorted to mobile phone routers and wifi calling and texts.

Jack Jordan from Lost Buoys Barbershop, Rottingdean said: “The problems have caused me not to be contactable during working hours (no signal or internet) and it has affected how I take payment through my card machine.

“Most of the businesses in this area are having major issues, along with the local residents.

“I’ve had to buy internet from BT every day – which soon adds up.”

Mr Jordan has forked out £131.85 for three weeks of extra internet so customers can make card payments.

In May this year, an application to “deploy emergency temporary electronic communications apparatus” at Marine Cliffs car park was withdrawn, following 17 public objections.

Comments on the application cited the loss of car parking spaces as an objection – you can find the whole application under the reference BH2023/01136 on the council’s planning portal.

The construction company responsible for the mobile masts, MBNL – jointly owned by EE and Three – say they are still talking to the council about using the car park – and looking for a new permanent site.

Will Osborne, national planning manager at MBNL said: “The temporary mast was required to replace our existing site at The White Horse.

“We were required to relocate our services due to plans from the owners to undertake refurbishment works at the public house and were served legal notice to vacate by the building owner.

“The decommissioning of our equipment at The White Horse is near completion, however services ceased on the 31 August 2023.

“As noted, a notice to install an emergency temporary installation at the car park, Marine Drive was provided to the local planning authority.

“This, in error, was displayed on their planning portal as a planning application. Whilst this has been removed from the planning portal, we are continuing to discuss this with them.

“We are undertaking the necessary due diligence to locate a new permanent site within the area, and we will, as always, continue to work closely with the local planning authority, locally elected members, and residents to do so.

“Our aim is for the community to enjoy high-quality and reliable mobile connectivity and the benefits that it brings.”

Local resident Benjamin Tindal said: “In this day and age it seems extraordinary that a solution cannot be immediately reached to fix this.

“I have no signal in my own house and it’s beyond a joke.”