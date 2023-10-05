A manhunt is under way after a teenager was stabbed in the middle of Brighton during the evening rush hour.

The incident happened in Queen’s Road at about 5pm today. The road has been cordoned off since, and the teenager taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are continuing to hunt for the suspect and are appealing for anyone who may have video footage to get in touch.



Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “An extensive search of the area is ongoing to locate a suspect and bring them into custody.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence into the evening while this search and subsequent investigation is carried out.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time, with a large number of witnesses.

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened or has relevant video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to call 101 or report online, quoting Operation Ash. Always call 999 if it is an emergency.”