The public are to have more time to ask questions at Brighton and Hove City Council meetings after senior councillors voted to change the rules.

The move follows gripes that the public question time session was cut short at the meeting of the full council in July.

Previously, the rules allowed for 15 minutes of questions although the mayor, who chairs the meeting, tended to allow extra time if needed.

Now, the time allocated has been doubled to 30 minutes, with priority given to those who haven’t asked a question in the past six months.

If questions are not reached because time runs out, an answer will be provided in writing.

The decision was taken by the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee at Hove Town Hall this evening (Thursday 5 October).

Other changes agreed today include reducing the number of “notices of motion” at full council meetings when councillors submit requests to discuss “relevant” topics. Conservative and Green councillors criticised the new limits on motions.

The council’s executive director for governance, people and resources, Abraham Ghebre-Ghiorghis, said that Brighton and Hove had a high level of public engagement.

Over the past six months councillors had submitted 30 notices of motion while there were 14 public deputations, 15 petitions and 58 public questions.

He said: “The figures suggest that our public and member engagement is much higher than Bristol Southampton, Portsmouth, Camden, East and West Sussex.

“This is all to be welcomed, of course, but when you have got that level of engagement, it is also challenging unless you make it streamlined and you have efficient ways of managing that.”

The leader of the council Bella Sankey said that it was important to listen to residents speaking about the pressures that they were facing.

She said: “It is absolutely incumbent on us as a council to use our time wisely, to widen democratic participation and to reduce repetition and political pantomime in the chamber.

“(We need) to ensure that we are focusing all of our attention on facing outwards to our residents, answering their questions and delivering for them.”

Conservative leader Alistair McNair criticised the changes, saying that fewer motions would restrict debate, adding that his party only put forward motions of interest to residents.

Councillor McNair said: “It seems to me that you (Labour) had a very successful election, granted, but Greens and Conservatives between us had probably 70,000 votes so we have a very significant voice in the city.

“To reduce us to having one (notice of motion) each instead of two is essentially taking away the voice of our supporters.”

He welcomed the change to the time allocated to public questions, saying that people were “aghast” when the session was cut off after 15 minutes in the summer.

Mr Ghebre-Ghiorghis said that, even with fewer motions, Brighton and Hove had more than most other councils nationwide which tended to have just one or two per meeting.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that Labour should have consulted others before bringing the changes to the meeting today.

Councillor Shanks said: “We are all members of the council. It’s not just about what makes life easier for the administration. This should be about us responding to residents.

“As Councillor McNair said, often our (motions) come out of concerns that residents have in the city.

“We’re not representing just our political party. We’re representing the residents in our ward whether they voted for us or not.”