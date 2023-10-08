Two people were arrested on suspicion of affray after a fight in Brighton on Thursday.

Today (Sunday 8 October), police asked for the public’s help to find a man who was said to be a witness.

Two security camera pictures were published along with the appeal.

Sussex Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him as we believe he may have witnessed an altercation in Brighton.

“Police were called to St James’s Street at around 3am on Thursday (5 October) to reports of a fight.

“A 31-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled class A drug.

“Both men have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man pictured saw what happened and ask him or anyone who recognises him to come forward.

“Anyone with information can report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 115 of 05/10.”