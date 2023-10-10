A charity has set up a fundraiser for people made homeless by a fire in a block of flats it runs.

Brighton Housing Trust Sussex says it has set up the hardship fund in response to local people wishing to offer their support.

The fire broke out at Richard Allen Court on the evening of 3 October and the tenants of the 12 flats affected were swiftly evacuated and moved to temporary accommodation.

All are safe, though some had minor injuries which they were treated for in hospital.

The charity’s Chief Executive David Chaffey attended the scene on the night of the incident, along with the local authority Emergency Response Team, firefighters from across Sussex, and police and ambulance services.

He said: “We would like to thank East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police and Southeast Coast Ambulance for their support at the scene, along with Brighton and Hove Council and the team at the Brighton Alliance Church who provided a place of rest for tenants whilst we organised alternative accommodation for them.

“We have been approached by several supporters and locals who want to know if there is anything practical they can do to help residents affected by the fire, and so have set up an online Hardship Fund appeal which people can donate to.

“The money raised will go towards helping residents with unexpected financial costs and replacing their belongings. We are also donating money from our own Hardship Fund of £7000 for this purpose.”

BHT Sussex is working closely with the local authority to determine the next steps for their displaced residents.

You can make a donation to their Hardship Fund appeal here.

If you have been affected by this or require further information, please contact Paul Fagan, the BHT Sussex Housing Manager, on 01273 645400.